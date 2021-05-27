For Immediate Release: May 27, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Teacher Assistant is GCS Employee of the Month

Casey Walck stepped into role of teacher during pandemic

Greensboro, N.C. – Casey Walck has been a teacher assistant for 16 years at Allen Jay Elementary, a school that has been home to her own children over the years. This year, though, has been a little different.

When students were learning at home in the fall, Walck taught them online, helping to support their learning progress in small groups. But when students came back to in-person learning in January, Walck was called upon to serve as a full-time teacher, educating 15 students in a fifth-grade classroom.

It’s a role that her colleagues say comes naturally to her. “Mrs. Walck is an inspirer of learning and stimulator of curiosity,” says principal Carla Flores-Ballesteros in her nomination of Walck as employee of the month, a title Walck received yesterday. “She closely collaborates with the teachers to find strategies and resources to help meet the needs of all students. Her students come in every morning excited to learn and anxious to see what surprise they find on their desks, from a daily inspiring note to a ‘wows and wonders’ bookmark to help them set attainable goals. Mrs. Walck has a positive impact on learning outcomes.”

As the June GCS employee of the month, Walck received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which sponsors the Employee of the Month program. Her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Allen Jay Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50h largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154