

For Immediate Release: Sept. 29, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

TDAP, MCV Vaccination Deadline Extended

Students now have until Nov. 30 to receive immunizations

Greensboro, N.C. – Recently, North Carolina Executive Order 234<governor.nc.gov/media/2765/open?mc_cid=71a93f8ca2&mc_eid=0bbac3c416> was issued extending, but not waiving, proof-of-immunization deadlines for schools across the state.

In prior years, students were required to show proof-of-immunization within the first 30 days of the first day of school. After those 30 days, students were excluded from school until proof is shown. However, as the pandemic continues, changes have been made. This year, the 30-day grace period for all students will begin on Nov. 1. This means that the deadline for students to have the immunizations is Nov. 30.

As has been the case for several years, 7th graders are required<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.immunize.nc.gov%2Fschools%2Fk-12.htm&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C75585be216434b22632f08d982921e71%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fc…> to have their Tetanus diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccination as well as their Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccination (MCV) prior to beginning school. Starting last school year, 12th graders were required to have an MCV booster vaccination within the first 30 days of school. These immunizations are required whether attending school in-person or by remote learning.

Parents are encouraged to secure an appointment as quickly as possible because appointments are filling up quickly.

Students can get both immunizations by contacting their healthcare provider or by calling the health department at 336-641-3245 to schedule an appointment in High Point or Greensboro.

