Tanger Center Ticket Office opening Sept. 2

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will open its ticket office on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.

The Tanger Center Ticket Office is located adjacent to the Phillips Hall Lobby and its normal operating hours will be 12-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Patrons may purchase tickets for all Tanger Center events, as well as events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The Tanger Center will host its first public event, Greensboro native and Grammy award winner Rhiannon Giddens & Friends in concert, on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Tanger Center events are also available online at Ticketmaster.com<www.TicketMaster.com>. For information on Tanger Center upcoming events please visit TangerCenter.com<tangercenter.com/>.

