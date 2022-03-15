For Immediate ReleaseContact: Jessica AguirreSteven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

HAMILTON TICKET BUYERS BEWARE

TANGER CENTER SEEKS TO PROTECT CONSUMERS FROM FRAUDULENT SELLERS

(Greensboro, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will present a highly anticipated 3-week engagement of HAMILTON in Greensboro, April 6 – 24, 2022. Tickets for this engagement of HAMILTON are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com, however there are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly inflated prices. Tanger Center encourages patrons to be diligent and exercise safe ticket-buying practices.

TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Tanger Center Ticket Office, and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office are the ONLY official and authorized primary sellers of HAMILTON tickets. Most tickets will not exceed $249 (plus applicable fees), with a select number of premium seats available for each performance.

If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine. Though it is legal to re-sell tickets in North Carolina, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. Tanger Center encourages patrons to thoroughly assess the source before making a ticket purchase. Beware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages, or ticket locations saying “general admission” or “zones.” Hamilton tickets at Tanger Center are in reserved seat locations, so a “general admission” ticket would not grant you show entry.

To be assured that online tickets for HAMILTON are valid, and that the price paid is the face-value price, purchases must be made through Ticketmaster.com. Tanger Center is not affiliated with and does not cooperate with any resellers and cannot confirm the validity or stand behind tickets purchased from broker/resale sites. Although it may feel natural, simply typing “Hamilton Greensboro” in your search engine does not necessarily garner legitimate results. Be sure you are typing TangerCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com into your URL to be sure you are only buying from an authorized source.

Tanger Center staff will do their best to assist patrons with questions and concerns by email at CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com<mailto:CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com>. Tanger Center’s Customer Service Representatives are always happy to assist and point patrons in the right direction. Tanger Center’s official website is also a great resource for information at TangerCenter.com. It is always safest to buy from the source.

###

Safe Ticket Buying Tips for HAMILTON in Greensboro:

* Use Tanger Center’s exclusive and official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, or visit the Tanger Center Ticket Office in person.

* Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Tanger Center by using photos of the venue and images or information about upcoming shows.

* Make note that the official website for Tanger Center is TangerCenter.com where you can find current and accurate information.

* Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.

* Check the official seating map<www.tangercenter.com/events/seating-charts> of the venue at TangerCenter.com to be sure seating locations actually exist.

* If you hear a show is “sold-out”, first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.

* You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

* If you are scammed, report it! Tanger Center can’t always fix the problem, but they want to try to help prevent it. Please contact the Tanger Center Ticket Office at CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com or visit in person at 300 N. Elm St.

* If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites.

* If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.

Jessica Aguirre

Advertising Specialist

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>