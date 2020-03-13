Tanger Center events postponed

[GPAC LogoVertical]

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM STEVEN TANGER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

As a result of government recommendations against gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the grand opening events for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts have been postponed.

The following affected events include:

-Private Donor Receptions (March 18 & 19)

-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (March 20)

-Josh Groban concert and VIP Reception (March 20)

-Tony Bennett concert and VIP Reception (March 21)

-Jay Leno in concert (March 22)

-Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Board Meeting & Breakfast (March 23)

-Guilford College Bryan Series presents Sally Field (March 24)

-Greensboro Symphony School Performances (March 25, 26 & 30)

-Greensboro Symphony ‘Name that Tune’ Gala (March 26)

-Greensboro Symphony Masterworks (March 28)

-Public Open House (March 29)

Tanger Center staff is working diligently to attempt to reschedule all of the above events.

Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.

As updates become available, we will be communicating revised event and ticketing information. Please visit TangerCenter.com for updates.

