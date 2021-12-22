[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

Tanger Center announces updated health and safety protocols

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced the following updates to its health and safety protocols effective Dec. 28 (opening night of the touring Broadway production of ‘Come From Away’).

* Face coverings are required inside the Tobee & Leonard Kaplan Theater.

* Food and beverage items are not permitted in the seating area.

Both of these policies will be in effect for all events until further notice. As previously announced, select Tanger Center events also require proof of vaccination/negative COVID test for admission.

For more information, please visit TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth<www.tangercenter.com/patronhealth>.