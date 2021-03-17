Tanger Center Announces Rescheduled Dates for Inaugural Broadway Season

(Greensboro, N.C.) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce the revised schedule for its inaugural Broadway season.

We are delighted to announce that WICKED will now kick off our inaugural season this fall! The full list of rescheduled dates are as follows:

* WICKED: October 6 – 24, 2021

* Beautiful – The Carole King Musical: November 9-14, 2021

* Dear Evan Hansen: December 7-12, 2021

* Come From Away: December 28, 2021 – January 2, 2022

* Disney’s The Lion King: February 23 – March 6, 2022

* Mean Girls: September 13-18, 2022

A limited number of Season Seats to the inaugural season of Broadway at Tanger Center are available! For more information, visit TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>.

At this time, Season Seat Members can log into their online accounts to see their corresponding new show dates. Moving forward, we encourage all patrons to use mobile ticketing to keep track of their tickets and rescheduled show dates. For more information, visit TangerCenter.com/GoMobile<www.tangercenter.com/gomobile>.

To keep up-to-date with the Broadway season schedule, visit TangerCenter.com/BroadwayUpdates<www.tangercenter.com/broadwayupdates>.

As the Tanger Center prepares to host live events in the future, we continue to follow state and local health guidelines to open the brand new theater. The safety of our patrons, staff and performers is of utmost priority to us. From installing a state-of-the-art GPS air filtration system to following Guilford County Health Department approved reopening plans, our staff is doing everything possible to provide the safest environment for the return of live entertainment.

The Tanger Center would like to thank the Triad community, especially its patrons, donors and Season Seat Members, for their continued loyalty while we work through these unprecedented times.

