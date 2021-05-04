Tanger Center Announces HAMILTON Next Spring

Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway partners Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM) today announced that the national tour of HAMILTON will make its Triad premiere April 6-24, 2022 on the brand new Tanger Center stage.

“We have seen tremendous success with our Broadway series and the Tanger Center has not even opened yet,” reflected Matt Brown, Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center Managing Director. “It is a credit to our more than 16,000 Broadway Season Seat Members and the efforts of our Broadway partners, Nederlander and PFM that we are able to bring this phenomenon to our new Tanger Center stage so that Triad audiences can be ‘in the room where it happens.’”

Current Broadway Season Seat Members will have first access to their same reserved season seats for HAMILTON. A limited number of new inaugural Broadway Season Seat Memberships are currently available and new members will be granted access to purchase season seats to HAMILTON as part of their membership. The public on-sale for individual tickets to HAMILTON is to be announced at a future date.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

