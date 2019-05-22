[GAC_logo]

Synchro America Open begins May 24 at Greensboro Aquatic Center

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) will host the 2019 Synchro America Open beginning Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26.

A premier international event, the 2019 Synchro America Open will showcase some of the best domestic and international artistic swimmers in the world.

“The Greensboro Aquatic Center is honored to be hosting this prestigious FINA event,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “We look forward to welcoming incredible athletes from around the world to Greensboro and our state-of-the-art venue.”

The Synchro America Open is the sixth of nine FINA Artistic Swimming World Series events for 2019 and the only event in the series hosted in the United States. Other locations for the 2019 FINA Artistic Swimming World Series include Paris (FRA), Alexandroupolis (GRE), Kazan (RUS), Tokyo (JPN), Bejing (CHN), Quebec City (CAN), Barcelona (ESP) and Budapest (HUN).

Adding to the excitement of this week’s event, the Synchro America Open will mark the first time that Team USA will perform their energetic new routine in competition. Head Coach Andrea Fuentes and the team are poised to put on a performance that will set the tone for the rest of 2019, a year in which they will compete at World Championships and fight to return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008.

Admission to the 2019 Synchro America Open is $10 per session and tickets are on sale at the Greensboro Aquatic Center box office. For more information, please visit usasynchro.org<www.usasynchro.org>.

-end-

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.