SWV coming to Piedmont Hall on Friday, Oct. 25

DIAMOND LIFE CONCERTS PRESENTS

GHOE – AFTER DARK

WITH

SWV

and a special surprise guest!

Piedmont Hall – Friday, Oct. 25

Greensboro, NC – As part of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth Concert Series, Diamond Life Concerts presents SWV in a special ‘After Dark’ performance at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s newest venue, Piedmont Hall, on Friday, October 25 at 9 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/> and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. All tickets are general admission for this ‘standing room only’ event.

SWV, also known as Sisters with Voices, is a Grammy-award nominated female R&B/pop trio from New York. Formed in 1990, SWV had a series of hits, including “Weak”, “Right Here/Human Nature” and “I’m So Into You”. The group’s 1992 debut album, It’s About Time, went double platinum and produced several Top 10 hits.

EVENT: SWV*

plus a special surprise guest

DATE/TIME: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m.

VENUE: Piedmont Hall

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

*SWV’s Oct. 25th concert is exclusively produced by Diamond Life Concerts and is not affiliated with N.C. A&T State University.

-###-

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.