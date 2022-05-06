For Immediate Release: May 6, 2022

Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards Showcase Outstanding Student Work

Seven GCS students received special recognition from Dr. Contreras

Greensboro, N.C. – Young artists from across Guilford County Schools were recently honored during this year’s Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards during an event at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

All participating students and their families were recognized at the event on April 25, and seven received special recognition from Dr. Sharon Contreras, GCS Superintendent, who said she was impressed by all of the submissions.

“I never cease to be amazed by our students’ talent and creativity,” said Contreras. “Whether they are in elementary, middle or high school, they give us a glimpse of how they see the world through their artwork. It may be thought-provoking, inspiring or just plain fun, but it is all a wonderful representation of our students’ extraordinary gifts and what they have to offer the world.”

The seven winners are:

· K-2nd grade – Matthias Ichite, Northern Elementary

· 3rd – 5th grade – Kaycee Fishel, Sedalia Elementary

· Middle Grades – Siyao Jing, Northwest Middle

· Middle Grades – Shahd Hasabala, Kernodle Middle

· Beginning/Intermediate – Ada Troxler, Western High

· Proficient/Advanced – Mira Sowinski, Weaver Academy

· Aspiring Artist – Sydney Cook, Northern High

All entries may be viewed on the GCS Fine Arts website in the Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards Gallery<www.gcsnc.com/Page/74242>.

