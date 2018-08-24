[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: August 24, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Superintendent to Visit Schools on First Day

-MEDIA ALERT-

WHAT: GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras will visit several schools between Monday, August 27 and Tuesday, August 28. During her visits, Contreras will welcome students, staff and parents as they arrive to school, as well as visit classrooms.

Her schedule on Monday is as follows:

* 7:05 a.m., arrival at Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point. New principal Abe Hege will greet her. Contreras will welcome students, staff and parents. She will also be available for media interviews.

* 7:55 a.m., arrival at Northwood Elementary, 818 West Lexington Ave., High Point. New principal Susan Steen will greet her. Contreras will welcome students, staff and parents.

* 8:30 a.m., arrival at Andrews High, 1920 McGuinn Dr., High Point. Principal is Marcus Gause. Contreras will greet students, staff and parents.

* 9:30 a.m., arrival at Southeast Middle, 4825 Woody Mill Road, Greensboro. Principal Kevin Conaway will greet her. Contreras will visit classrooms, greet students and meet staff.

* 11:50 a.m., arrival at Ragsdale High. Principal is James Gibson. Contreras will meet and greet students and eat lunch in the cafeteria.

On Tuesday, Contreras will visit Southwest Middle (4368 Southwest School Road, High Point) at 8:30 a.m. New principal Arlissa Armond will greet her. Contreras will meet and greet students, staff and families before departing at 8:50 a.m.

CONTACT: Tina Firesheets at (336) 669-3309 or (336) 370-8307.

