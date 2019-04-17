

Superintendent Presents 2019-2020 Budget Recommendation

Plan includes nearly $10 million to support raises for teachers, support staff

Greensboro, N.C. – Increasing salaries for teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition workers and other district personnel is a priority for Guilford County Schools and is a key element of the proposed budget presented by Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras to the Board of Education on Wednesday.

The superintendent’s budget recommendations include $8.8 million to match expected teacher salary and benefits increases at the state level, including $1 million for classified staff increases and an additional $1 million for bus driver pay increases. School nutrition staff would also see a raise.

The proposal would also fund a teacher supplement increase of $2 million. In 2017-18, the GCS average supplement was $4,764, about $4,000 less than the 2017-18 $8,649 supplement in Wake County Public Schools.

“Investing in our people is a commitment we made in our strategic plan, and we are hopeful that the Board of County Commissioners will support that investment,” Contreras says. “We cannot improve academic outcomes for our students if we don’t have great people working in and supporting our schools.”

The proposed budget, if approved by the Board of Education, would include a request for an additional $10 million from the county to fund the salary increases and higher state benefit costs, including anticipated health insurance and retirement rate increases. Also included in that $10 million are funds to support a projected increase in charter school enrollment and to cover anticipated increases in liability insurance rates and payments.

The superintendent’s recommended budget also includes $1 million to support chronically low-performing schools through teacher incentives and eliminating combination classes when possible. The district plans to use existing resources to replenish math and literacy instructional materials and to continue providing professional learning for educators.

The recommended budget includes a request for $12 million in capital outlay funds, which would be spent on HVAC, roofing and electrical projects, as well as equipment. Last year, GCS received $6 million for capital outlay, giving the district 50 cents per square foot for maintenance needs.

To balance the budget, the superintendent recommends cutting $3.9 million in costs by improving efficiency in the transportation department ($1 million) and by consolidating schools ($2.7 million). The school board has already approved a new print services contract that will save $200,000.

Specifically, GCS would no longer consider Hampton Elementary as a separate school with its own principal. Hampton Elementary was one of three schools severely damaged by last year’s tornado and was relocated to Reedy Fork Elementary. The other two damaged schools, Peeler Open Elementary and Erwin Montessori, would remain in their current locations at Bluford STEM Academy and Alamance Elementary, respectively.

The Twilight high school program would also be re-envisioned to serve more students. Twilight is an evening program to support students who are close to graduation but need flexible hours, a self-paced curriculum and more support.

Currently, the Twilight program serves 63 students in one location at a total cost of $750,000, but per the superintendent’s recommendation, the program would serve between 240 to 300 students within the same budget parameters. Jackson Middle, Pruette SCALE Academy and Southern High were chosen to house the program because of their proximity to where GCS data indicates most previous drop-outs live.

SCALE Greensboro, an alternative school, would be relocated to the Washington Street administrative building. Some administrative staff would be moved to the former McIver Education Center. Minor cost savings are expected from these changes.

The school board will consider feedback on the proposed budget during its April 30 meeting, which will include a public hearing on the recommendation to close Hampton. A vote is expected during the school board’s May 14 meeting. Per state statutes, the Board of Education’s budget request must be sent to county commissioners by May 15.

Local funding from the Board of County Commissioners accounts for about 31.2 percent of GCS’ overall operating budget, currently estimated at more than $691 million for 2019-20, excluding capital outlay and enterprise funds. State funding represents 61.5 percent and federal funding accounts for 7.3 percent.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

