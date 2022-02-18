EDITOR’S NOTE: PHOTO L-R (DANIEL DOMENECH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE AMERICAN ASSOSCIATION OF SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS; SHARON L. CONTRERAS, SUPERINTENDENT OF GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS)

Superintendent Contreras Wins Prestigious National Award

The honor is given by the American Association of School Administrators

Greensboro, N.C. – At their National Conference on Education on Friday, Feb. 18, the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) announced Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras as the recipient for the Superintendent Award as part of the organization’s 2022 Women in School Leadership Awards.

The award pays tribute to the talent, creativity and vision of outstanding women educational administrators in the nation’s public schools.

Applicants from across the country were judged and measured on their leadership for learning, communications, professionalism and their community involvement.

“As someone who gets to see her leadership first-hand, I’m so elated that Superintendent Contreras’ peers and colleagues from across the country have recognized something I’ve known for years,” said Guilford County Schools Board Chair, Deena Hayes. “Sharon Contreras leads people and our district to heights we’ve never seen before and her legacy is one that is truly lasting.”

In the application, the district’s response to unprecedented learning loss across the country, the passage of the $300 million bond, the effort to ensure the district became a 1:1 technology district as well as several other notable accomplishments were highlighted.

“AASA’s Women in School Leadership Awards recognize outstanding leaders in public education who are driving positive change in our school districts and motivating academic achievement for our students,” said Marita Zuraitis, president and CEO of Horace Mann who sponsors the award. “These women have excelled while navigating a constantly changing landscape.”

Contreras became the first woman of color, first Latina and first person with a disability to lead Guilford County Schools in 2016. She was named Superintendent of the Year by the North Carolina PTA in 2019, a North Carolina Regional Superintendent of the Year in 2020 by the Piedmont Triad Educational Consortium and she was a top five finalist for the Green Garner Urban Education Leadership Award given out by the Council of the Great City Schools in 2020.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

