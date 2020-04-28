

For Immediate Release: April 28, 2020

Superintendent Contreras Joins School Leaders Nationwide in Letter to Congress

Letter urges funding for large urban public-school districts

Greensboro, N.C. – Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, a member of the Council of Great City Schools’ executive committee, joined more than 50 other large urban public-school districts in a plea to congressional leadership to approve funding for local school systems in the next coronavirus supplemental appropriations bill.

“The economic impact on education is projected to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before in this country,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We simply cannot do this alone, which is why I did not hesitate to sign this letter. We must do everything in our power to ensure all students continue to receive a fair and equitable education in Guilford County and throughout our nation.”

The letter was sent to leadership in the United States House of Representatives as well as leadership in the United States Senate.

In the letter, the Council of Great City Schools (CGCS), which is the nation’s primary coalition of large, urban public-school districts, requests support of an additional federal allocation of $175 billion in educational stabilization funds distributed to the local level through the Title I formula. GCS is a member of the CGCS.

The Council of the Great City Schools is also urging Congress to provide an additional $13 billion for IDEA, $12 billion in additional Title I program funding, and $2 billion for E-Rate and emergency infrastructure funds that include public schools.

In the letter, CGCS goes into further detail about the uphill battle school districts across the country will soon face.

“Dark clouds are forming on the educational horizon that will spell disaster if Congress does not intervene. Significant revenue shortfalls are looming for local school districts that will exacerbate the disruption students have already faced,” the letter reads. “Several big city school districts are now projecting 15 to 25 percent cuts in overall revenues going into next school year.”

This funding would allow school districts across the country to provide opportunities that otherwise might fall to the wayside in this tumultuous time. Districts could add summer school, expand the school day, retain and stabilize teaching forces, narrow the digital divide and address the needs of the most vulnerable students.

You can find the full letter here.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/65208> You may also access Superintendent Contreras’ earlier remarks here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/65209>, which she shared with Guilford County’s delegation to the state legislature on March 31.

