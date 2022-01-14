[GC_A_3]

Sunday Monster Jam event rescheduled

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Due to expected inclement weather, the Monster Jam event scheduled for this Sunday, January 16 at 2 PM at Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 15 at 11 AM.

All tickets purchased for the Sunday 2 PM event will automatically be honored for the Saturday 11 AM event with the same seat locations. If you are unable to attend Saturday’s event, exchanges or refunds will be given at the point of purchase. For more information, please contact Feld Customer Service at (800) 844- 3545 or www.feldentertainment.com/customer-service<www.feldentertainment.com/customer-service>.

The Monster Jam event originally scheduled for 7 PM on Saturday will continue as scheduled.

Tickets for both Monster Jam events at Greensboro Coliseum this Saturday are still available at Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/monster-jam-tickets/artist/1542376?venueId=369330&brand=monsterjam> and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

REVISED Monster Jam Schedule

Saturday, January 15 – 11 AM

Saturday, January 15 – 7 PM

# # #