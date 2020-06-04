

For Immediate Release: June 4, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Summer Reading Program Kicks Off June 11

Students can earn ticket voucher to Kersey Valley Attractions

Greensboro, N.C. – Summer is fast approaching, but students who are taking part in the summer reading challenge should have their minds on fall – specifically the fall attractions at Kersey Valley<www.kerseyvalley.com/>. Students who read at least 900 minutes this summer will have their choice of one free ticket to either Maize Adventure corn maze or Spooky Woods haunted attraction.

This is the fourth year GCS has partnered with Kersey Valley to reward summer readers.

“Summer reading is an important way to engage students’ brains and help them prepare to return to the classroom,” says Christine Clark, director of library media services. “This summer, it’s especially important for our students to keep reading and slow the summer slide.”

Summer learning loss is an issue every year, but this year it is more of a challenge than ever. GCS is anticipating that the loss of classroom time since March will affect student progress for the next several years.

To participate in the summer reading challenge<www.gcsnc.com/Page/46141>, students should read at least 900 minutes between June 11 and Aug. 24, and submit a completed reading log to their media specialist by Sept 1, 2020. GCS and local libraries offer a variety of eBooks<www.gcsnc.com/Domain/295> for students to download and enjoy.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323