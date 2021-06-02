

For Immediate Release: June 2, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Summer Meal Distribution Will Begin June 8

Children 18 or under may receive meals at 20 school locations

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS will continue to feed hungry children this summer, as it has since the pandemic began. The district will switch to its summer distribution locations on Tuesday, June 8. Those locations are:

* Colfax Elementary

* Eastern High

* Florence Elementary

* Foust Elementary

* Gillespie Elementary

* Hairston Middle

* Irving Park Elementary

* Jackson Middle

* Jamestown Elementary

* Morehead Elementary

* Northwest High

* Oak Hill Elementary

* Page High

* Parkview Elementary

* Simkins Elementary

* Smith High

* Southeast High

* Union Hill Elementary

* Vandalia Elementary

* Washington Elementary

Meals are available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. An extra meal is included on Thursday to accommodate for Friday.

GCS also will serve meals to students involved in summer academic programs<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=146149&PageID=1>. As of Tuesday, more than 14,000 students had registered for those programs.

In addition, meals will be served through the district’s mobile program, which brings meals by bus to locations where transportation can be an issue for families, such as homeless shelters.

The district will not serve meals on Friday, June 4, or Monday, June 7, which is a vacation day for all school nutrition employees. Instead, an additional meal will be provided on June 3 for June 4 and June 7.

No meals will be distributed the week of July 5, as the district will be closed. Additional meals will be provided on July 1 for July 2 and July 5-7. The summer meal program will continue through August 12.

