

For Immediate Release: July 13, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Summer Arts Institute Adapts to Virtual Environment

Popular summer program will continue with creative offerings

Greensboro, N.C. – The Summer Arts Institute is going virtual. GCS has partnered with local organizations to offer virtual and in-person camps in visual arts, jazz, guitar, piano, harp, poetry and writing.

Highlights include Poetry Basketball, which allows kids in grades 3 through 5 to learn about poetry, reading, grammar, proper formation of sentences and more while playing basketball games, thus enhancing their literacy skills. Students in grades 7 through 12 will also want to check out the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop, happening July 27-31 at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. Green Hill Center for North Carolina Art will offer virtual camps for students in grades 1 through 6.

“The Summer Arts Institute has been a fantastic way to enrich student learning, and it was important to find a way to continue that this summer,” says Nathan Street, director of fine arts. “We are grateful to our community partners and staff for giving students a creative outlet.”

Dates and costs will vary, and in-person sessions will follow strict health and safety protocols with limited enrollment. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/17413> to learn more about the options and register.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323