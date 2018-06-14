SUBJECT IDENTIFIED RE: Info wanted on subject involved in a shooting

Disregard subject has been identified.

Subject: Info wanted on subject involved in a shooting

[2018-0610-012] [June, 14th, 2018]

[INFORMATION WANTED]

The above pictured person was involved in a shooting.

IF YOU KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THIS INDIVIDUAL OR HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT CALL

CRIME STOPPERS @ 373-1000 OR TEXT KEYWORD BADBOYZ AND YOUR TIP TO 274637

ALL CALLS TO CRIME STOPPERS ARE COMPLETELY ANONYMOUS

GREENSBORO/GUILFORD CRIME STOPPERS WILL PAY A CASH REWARD OF

UP TO $2,000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OR INDICTMENT OF THE INDIVIDUAL(S) RESPONSIBLE

**This information is current and correct as of the time of this publication.**

