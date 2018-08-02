For Immediate Release: August 2, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Students Return to Some GCS Schools Next Week

Early and middle colleges and extended-year schools to begin

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS school buses will start rolling for the 2018-19 school year this coming Monday, August 6. Fifteen schools will begin classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The start dates are:

* August 6 (Greensboro College Middle College , Early College at Guilford )

* August 7 (Middle Colleges and Academies , Middle College at UNCG )

* August 8 (Extended Year Calendar )

The calendars for the early and middle colleges are designed to align with the college campuses on which they are located. Schools on the extended-year calendar attend an extra 20 days per year.

The remaining schools will open to all students on Monday, August 27. For important information about going back to school, click here .

