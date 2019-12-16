Attached is a photo from Brightwood Elementary’ s Holiday Reading Challenge kickoff. Students came to school in their pajamas for a fun day of reading!

For Immediate Release: Dec. 16, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Students Have Chance to Win iPad Mini with Holiday Reading Challenge

Reading at least 300 minutes over the break guarantees tickets to a UNCG basketball game

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is preparing to kick off its annual Holiday Reading Challenge.

Students are asked to record their minutes of reading between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. Those that read at least 300 minutes over the winter break could win an iPad mini or a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.

Elementary and middle school students who complete the challenge will also receive one free ticket to the UNCG men’s basketball game on Feb. 9 against Samford.

Three hundred minutes may seem like a lot, but in reality, it is less than a half hour a day if a student reads every day over the break which helps continue GCS’ yearlong GCS Reads 30 campaign.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2204> This campaign encourages students to read at least 30 minutes per day throughout the year.

A signed holiday reading log must be turned in to the school media specialist by Monday, Jan. 13 to be eligible for prizes.

You can find the official flier for the Holiday Reading Challenge here.<file:///C:/Users/silverj/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/F7XMVP7Z/GCS-HolidayReadingChallenge-flyer-V2%20(1).pdf>

