For Immediate Release: July 11, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Students Get Academic Training at All-Star Camp

Rising freshmen prepare for advanced high school courses

Greensboro, N.C. – They haven’t yet started high school, but about 160 rising freshmen are gearing up for advanced placement courses and ACT test preparations at GCS’ Academic All-Star Camp.

The camp, which began this week, runs through July 26 at Grimsley and Southwest High schools. This is the 17th year of the Academic All-Star Camp, which helps participants learn how to be successful in high school. Students are invited to attend based on their seventh grade end-of-grade test scores. During the camp, they will engage in hands-on problem-based learning experiences designed to equip them with the skills needed for honors and advanced placement courses. A key component of the program is the AP Bootcamp, which is taught by current AP teachers and provides students with an insight into what they can expect in an academically rigorous classroom setting.

Participants also prepare for the ACT, which most will take in their junior year. During the All-Star camp, they take a pre- and post-ACT assessment and receive daily instruction on specific skill sets known to improve ACT performance. At the conclusion of the camp, students are able to keep their ACT prep materials, which can be used throughout their high school experience to prepare them for the test.

“The success of the Academic All-Star Camp can be attributed to the wonderful staff who work hard to ensure that it is engaging and provides the skills needed for these students to experience success in high school and beyond,” said Academically Gifted supervisor Diedria Jordan.

The camps are held at Grimsley High (801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) and Southwest High (4364 Barrow Road, High Point). Hours are from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. About 160 (80 at each site) rising ninth-graders will participate. For information, contact Diedria Jordan at (336) 370-8322.

