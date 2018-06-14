For Immediate Release: June 14, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

Students and Families to Attend Community Events to Share Progress on Summer Reading

Break with a Book check-ins start June 18

Guilford County, NC – As Guilford County Schools (GCS) students explore their summer books, they can begin showing off their reading passports and earn prizes starting on June 18 at High Point Public Library (901 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27262). The 11 a.m. event marks the first summer meeting in the district’s new literacy and family engagement program, Break with a Book .

Now that the summer break has arrived, we encourage students to sit back and relax with their favorite books. Reading is not only a fun way to spend some of that free time, but it is the best way to combat the “summer slide,” when students can lose one month’s worth of academic progress made during the school year. Research shows that reading six books over the course of the summer can mitigate this learning loss.

“In Guilford County, literacy is a priority, and achieving the reading proficiency goals laid out in the district’s strategic plan requires more than distributing books,” said Lindsay A. Whitley, director of Guilford Parent Academy. “Families play a critical role in student learning, which is why we are providing reading comprehension toolkits and summer events to help parents prepare their children for the upcoming academic year.”

The High Point Public Library “Criss Cross Mangosauce” event is the first of the summer on Monday, June 18 at 11 a.m. The Break with a Book event brings families and students together to discuss the progress they’ve made on their summer reading list and share their favorite stories and characters.

Next week’s meeting is one of 10 events over the course of the summer, with each event offering a unique and fun theme. Students and families are encouraged to join a variety of events that range from “Make a Musical Instrument” to an “Activated Story Theatre” or “Animals Rock” event. There is something for everyone this summer, and the complete schedule can be found here .

Break with a Book has already launched, providing six books to each K-5 child attending a Title I school and serving more than 20,000 elementary students and their families. Through toolkits and community-hosted events, the initiative engages families in helping students build their vocabulary and increase overall literacy.

Guilford County Schools is the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness.

