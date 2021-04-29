

For Immediate Release: April 29, 2021

Student Reassignment Window Opens May 1

Parents can apply online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools’ reassignment window for the 2021-2022 school year opens May 1 and closes on July 1. During this time, families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone. Approvals and denials will be processed and communicated electronically through SchoolMint<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>.

Parents may request to have their children attend a school other than their attendance zone school for a variety of reasons, and requests for transfers are considered based on the reason for the request and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students.

Request forms, policies and procedures regarding the process can be found here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605>. For more information, contact the student assignment office at 336-370-8303 or email StudentAssignment@gcsnc.com<mailto:StudentAssignment@gcsnc.com>.

Reassignment does not apply to magnet schools. Magnet and choice applications are submitted between January and March for the following school year. More information on magnet schools can be found here.<www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2425>

