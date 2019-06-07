For Immediate Release: June 7, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Student Reassignment, Transportation Requests Due in Early July

Parents may apply for transfer for a variety of reasons

Greensboro, N.C. – Families who need bus transportation or want to request reassignment for next year should make note of these upcoming deadlines for the 2019-20 school year.

The submission period for Guilford County Schools’ transportation requests for the 2019-20 school year ends at 5 p.m., Monday, July 1. Transportation request forms in English and Spanish can be found here<app.perfectforms.com/PresentationServer/Form.aspx/Play/kZ5FAgsH?f=kZ5FAgsHhttps://app.perfectforms.com/PresentationServer/Form.aspx/Play/kZ5FAgsH?f=kZ5FAgsH>. This link is only for non-magnet transportation requests. Students who have not moved or changed schools will not need to renew their requests for transportation. For more information, call 336-370-8920.

Also, parents who wish to request reassignment for the 2019-20 school year should do so before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 8. Request forms, policies and procedures regarding the process can be found here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605>.

Parents may request to have their children attend a school other than their attendance zone school for a variety of reasons, and requests for transfers are considered based on the reason for the request and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students.

If your student is currently on reassignment for the 2018-19 school year, a reassignment request is not needed. Your assignment will remain valid through the terminal grade (fifth, eighth, 12th) at the assigned school. For more information, contact the student assignment office at 336-370-8303 or email StudentAssignment@gcsnc.com<mailto:StudentAssignment@gcsnc.com>.

