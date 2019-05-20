Structure Fire Release: 105 Elmwood Terrace

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Deputy Chief, Jim Robinson

Structure Fire: 105 Elmwood Terrace

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2019) – On May 19, at 10:14 pm the Greensboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 105 Elmwood Terrace. The 911 caller advised the residence was on fire.

The fire department arrived to find the house fully involved. Aggressive fire operations were started immediately. While on scene Greensboro Firefighters located two subjects inside the residence. Both subjects were removed from the home and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victims have been identified as the homeowners, William Frank 77 years old and Hughlene Frank 72 years old.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

