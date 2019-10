Structure Fire

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2019) – On 10/30/2019 at 04:15a.m – Police and Fire are in the area of LobLolly Court and Weeping Cherry Drive due to an investigation involving a structure fire. At this time there are minor injuries being reported.

