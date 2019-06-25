STEM Field Trip Involving Brand New GTA All-Electric Bus!

Hello,

I just got this information so I apologize for not typing up a formal release. However, I did want to make you aware of a pretty cool story opportunity tomorrow morning!

GCS has a grant funded program that looks to encourage students of color to get interested in STEM. This program is field trip based so for three weeks in the Summer these kids are going all over. (They just went to Charlotte today).

TOMORROW MORNING though, the brand new *GTA All-Electric Bus* is going to pick up students from Rankin Elementary at around 8:30.

From there they will go to the downtown depot and should be there around 9:00 to see how the bus works, and charges, etc.

Then they will go to the Meadowview Administration Building until around 12:30.

To recap:

What: GCS Students learning about STEM through a partnership with GTA by learning about their electric bus.

When: Students will be picked up from Rankin at around 8:30 and will be at the Downtown Depot at around 9:00

Crystal Black will be running the program, and her number is 336-303-5911

I will also make follow-up calls in the morning, but just wanted to get this out!

If you have any questions, give me a call.

