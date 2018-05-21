For Immediate Release: May 21, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T Receives National Recognition

It is one of two schools in the state named a National School of Character

Greensboro, N.C. – The small graduating class at the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T has proven it doesn’t take a lot of people to make a huge difference.

The class of 50 seniors have contributed nearly 15,000 service hours over the course of their four years at the school. They’ve assisted with hurricane relief efforts in Texas and local tornado relief efforts for students and families at Hampton Elementary and Erwin Montessori, among other projects. Their work is part of a school-wide mission to serve others, which has earned them national recognition.

Character.org, a nonprofit organization that validates character initiatives in schools and communities around the world, designated 73 schools and five districts from 17 states as 2018 National Schools and Districts of Character. The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T is among them. It is one of two National Schools of Character in North Carolina. The other school recognized is Ridgewood Elementary in Winterville.

In addition to disaster relief efforts, students at the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T have formed a partnership with Newcomer’s Saturday School to promote STEM engagement. Sophomores learn about hunger, disparity and poverty, then bring staple food items for an event called a Hunger Banquet. Students are also recognized monthly by faculty for demonstrating character traits.

“STEM Early College takes pride in nurturing the social and emotional needs of students by developing their character,” said principal Jamisa Williams. “This process involves teaching students how to use their gifts, talents and resources to support the larger community. It is an honor for our school to be recognized for our character.”

GCS has been named a District of Character and has had 17 State Schools of Character. The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T is the district’s thirteenth National School of Character.

Schools and districts are evaluated by Character.org through a rigorous process. Selection criteria is based on the organization’s 11 Principles of Effective Character Education . Character.org will honor the designated schools and districts at its 25th National Forum on Character to be held in October in Washington, D.C.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

