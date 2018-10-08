For Immediate Release: Oct. 8, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T Named a National Blue Ribbon School

U.S. Department of Education honored the STEM Early College as an Exemplary High Performing School

GREENSBORO – The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T is named one of the best schools in the country by the U.S. Department of Education.

The school was named a National Blue Ribbon School for exemplary high performance, which means it is among the state’s highest performing schools.

The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T’s focus is on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in partnership with N.C. A&T. The students work to complete North Carolina’s high school graduation requirements in two years, followed by two years of college courses in one of four pathways: Biology, Sustainable Resources, Engineering or Information Technology.

“The students and staff are committed to inquiry-based learning,” says principal Jamisa Williams. “The results indicate high academic performance, as represented by the National Blue Ribbon designation. Our school family is an exemplary body of learners who will change the world of STEM. I am extremely proud to serve this school community.”

Schools are nominated for the award by the state department of education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices.

The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T is the third GCS high school to receive the prestigious recognition. The Middle College at N.C. A&T and The Early College at Guilford were honored in previous years.

