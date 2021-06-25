Statement: City Obtains Clarity from Federal Court Regarding Body Worn Camera Video

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Obtains Clarity from Federal Court Regarding

Body Worn Camera Video

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2021) – Today’s Federal Court ruling is in response to the City of Greensboro seeking clarity on whether a federal judge could order the City to release body worn camera video in reference to the Marcus Smith case. NC law states only a Superior Court Judge can authorize the release of these videos. The City did not want to be in violation of the state statute.

Today’s ruling authorizes the City of Greensboro to produce the requested body worn camera footage under protective order with redactions as ordered by the court.

The extension provided in today’s ruling will allow the City time to produce more than 681 videos related to 50 most recent cases by July 16. The City will continue to cooperate fully with court orders and uphold all agreements regarding confidentiality.

