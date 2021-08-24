It doesn’t appear that way.

Amanda

From: Lindemeyer, Nancy

Sent: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 11:42 AM

To: Lehmert, Amanda

Subject: RE: Starboard Road Closure in Cardinal Cove

Quick question: is Guilford County Schools included in our road closing distribution list?

From: Lehmert, Amanda

Sent: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 9:48 AM

To: Cox, Randall; Mitchell, William

Cc: Ortega, David; Lindemeyer, Nancy

Subject: FW: Starboard Road Closure in Cardinal Cove

Good morning all,

I got a complaint from a neighbor on Starboard Drive regarding the road being closed this morning. (See below.) She indicates that this is a Guilford County high school bus route.

From: Brittany Keogan

Sent: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 8:45 AM

To: Lehmert, Amanda

Subject: Re: Starboard Road Closure in Cardinal Cove

Hey! The road was closed by 8 this morning. That has to be addressed. I left a message for. David Artega (sp?) letting him know. But I was kinda ticked, I almost got out of my car and moved the road closed sign myself and was going to drive in through to find the project manager on site. The road cannot be closed during weekdays before 9:30. High school bus cones through at 9:10.

Please make sure this is addressed immediately.

Thanks!!

On Aug 17, 2021, at 12:53 PM, Lehmert, Amanda

> ﻿Good to know! I let them know about the bus route.

>

> Amanda

From: Brittany Keogan

Sent: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 12:39 PM

To: Lehmert, Amanda

> Subject: Re: Starboard Road Closure in Cardinal Cove

>

> Oh I see. Thanks fir the reply.

>

> Just a heads up, if you can pass it along to them, but the school busses starting next week in the morning need to be able to get through from 6:50am-9am and then again in the afternoon from 2:25-4:25ish.

>

> Thanks!

>

>

On Aug 17, 2021, at 11:49 AM, Lehmert, Amanda

>> ﻿Hi Brittany,

>>

>> Sorry for the delayed response. I was off yesterday. Looks like the project should be finished this week, unless the rain prevents them from finishing. It is very close to complete.

>>

>> Amanda

From: Brittany Keogan

Sent: Saturday, August 14, 2021 12:29 PM

To: Lehmert, Amanda

>> Subject: Starboard Road Closure in Cardinal Cove

>>

>> Hey! Any update on that pipe project? When will it be done??

>>

>> Thanks!

>>

