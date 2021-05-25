Spectra Food Services seeking volunteer groups for Greensboro Coliseum Complex events

[Spectra-Logo-jpg]

For Immediate Release

Spectra Food Services seeking volunteer groups for Coliseum Complex events

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Spectra Food Services & Hospitality, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s contracted concessionaire, is now recruiting 501c3 not-for-profit organizations to supplement its workforce to staff concession stands during Greensboro Coliseum Complex events.

The ‘Food for Funds’ program is a great way for school band boosters, sports teams, cheerleading/dance organizations, churches and civic organizations to earn funds for their organization.

For more information on Spectra’s NFP Group Program, please contact Steve Candler with Spectra at 336-339-6873 or steve.cander@spectraxp.com<mailto:steve.cander@spectraxp.com>.

