Special Olympics Southeast U.S. Regional Swimming Invitational to be held at Greensboro Aquatic Center on Sunday

2019 Special Olympics Southeast U.S. Regional Swimming Invitational to be held at Greensboro Aquatic Center

WHAT: 2019 Special Olympics Southeast U.S. Swimming Invitational<sonc.net/sports-competitions/swimming/special-olympics-se-swim/>

WHEN: Sunday, April 28, 2019

WHERE: Opening Ceremony, Competition, & Awards – beginning at 8:50 a.m. at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro – 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

Description: Nearly 260 athletes from Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia will participate in the Special Olympics Southeast U.S. Swimming Invitational.

Athletes will hit the water Sunday, April 28 beginning with warm-ups and will officially kick off with an 8:50 a.m. Opening Ceremony. Competition for the 2019 Special Olympics Southeast U.S. Swimming Invitational then begins at 9:15 a.m.

Athletes competing in the Southeast U.S. Swimming Invitational represent the following counties/agencies from North Carolina: Alamance, Craven, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Guilford/Greensboro, Guilford/High Point, Harnett, Iredell, Jones, Lake Norman, McDowell, Moore, New Hanover, Orange, Stanly, Surry, and Wake.

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 19 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at www.specialolympicsnc.com<www.specialolympicsnc.com/>. Engage with us on Twitter<mailto:http://twitter.com/sonc_beafan>, Instagram<mailto:http://www.instagram.com/specialolympics_nc>, Facebook<mailto:http://www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsNC> and YouTube<mailto:http://www.youtube.com/BeAFanSONC>.

