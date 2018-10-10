SPAM*** Library Hosts Discussion With Two National Book Award Authors

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Discussion With Two National Book Award Authors

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library welcomes Patricia Bell-Scott and Erica Armstrong Dunbar for Unearthing Histories, a Conversation about Examining Legacies and Finding Truth at 7 pm, Monday, October 15, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

These two scholars will come together for a discussion about their work to uncover the truth, cast a new light on lesser-known figures from the archives of American history, tell the stories of the marginalized and forgotten, and to deepen our understanding of the world we live in. The event will be moderated by Allen Johnson, Editor of the News & Record editorial page.

Patricia Bell-Scott is author of Firebrand and the First Lady, the story of Pauli Murray, the granddaughter of a mixed race slave, and her friendship with Eleanor Roosevelt as they worked together for social justice. Erica Armstrong Dunbar has written an eye-opening look into America’s First Family. Never Caught is the powerful narrative of Ona Judge, George and Martha Washington’s runaway slave who faced relentless pursiut.

Unearthing Histories, a Conversation about Examining Legacies and Finding Truth is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

