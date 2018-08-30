Editor’s Note: Pictured is Southwest High Principal Mike Hettenbach with the Humphrey Cup, surrounded by staff and students.

For Immediate Release: August 30, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Southwest High Receives Hubert Humphrey Award

Prestigious honor recognizes most improved traditional high school

Greensboro, N.C. – For the first time ever, Southwest High received the 2018 Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award, which recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach and collaborative relationships. Principal Mike Hettenbach accepted the award on behalf of his school at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s State of Our Community Luncheon on Aug. 29.

The award, worth $10,000, will go toward continuing student improvement through staff professional development, and the school will proudly display the Humphrey cup in its hallways until the next winner is named. Schools are chosen based on 10 items, including progress from the beginning to the end of the school year, end of grade testing, graduation rates, parent and community involvement and closing the achievement gap.

Southwest High has exceeded growth in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, and proficiency increased in Math I, Biology and English II End-of-Course (EOC) assessments between 2015-16 and 2016-17. In addition, student enrollment in Career Technical Education (CTE) courses increased from 2015-16 to 2016-17 by 4 percent, and student participation in athletic groups increased from 2015-16 to 2016-17 by 6 percent.

Hubert B. “Hugh” Humphrey was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation from 1981 until he passed away in 2003. Revered by fellow trustees and staff, Humphrey also served as legal counsel to the foundation. In November 2003, the trustees created the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award to honor his dedication. The Foundation established a fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which is used each year to support the cash award.

