Southwest High Custodian Named GCS Employee of the Month

Brett Lloyd keeps busy school running smoothly

Greensboro, N.C. – It’s 9 p.m. on a Wednesday. The workday has long been over for Brett Lloyd, lead custodian at Southwest High. But members of his team needed help back at the school, so without question, Lloyd returned and completed the job with them. It’s that kind of dedication to the job that earned him the title of June GCS Employee of the Month.

“Brett is the hardest working lead custodian we have had for years,” writes math teacher Tracy Repko in her nomination. “He replies immediately to all needs, big or small, and never hesitates. Whether it is a request for 40 tables set up or rearranging pallets of books or being somewhere to help at the drop of a dime, he is there. Brett is kind, polite and dedicated to our school.”

Lloyd received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of June, his photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Southwest High and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

