Southern Soul Summer Explosion coming to Tanger Center

Greensboro, N.C. – Coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on August 5, 2022, the Southern Soul Summer Explosion is a one of a kind concert that is sure to make you move and groove all night.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.

The artists include North Carolina native Lebrado, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, Pokey Bear, Tucka, Lenny Williams, and Sir Charles Jones. This one-of-a-kind concert promises an evening of sexy and soulful music – music that you can feel.

