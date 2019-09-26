For Immediate Release: September 26, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Southern High Teacher is October Employee of the Month

English as a Second Language teacher teaches both students and adults

Greensboro, N.C. – Miriam Marroquin is committed to helping the students in her English as a Second Language (ESL) class learn the vocabulary they need to succeed in other classrooms. But her dedication doesn’t stop there. She also works with adults in the Southern High community, helping them learn English and studying for their GED.

For going above and beyond in her support of Guilford County Schools families, Marroquin today was named the October GCS Employee of the Month.

Marroquin was nominated by Southern High assistant principal Jairo Lopez, who wrote: “Ms. Marroquin is an extraordinary example of offering support to the entire community. As an ESL teacher she is committed to helping students of all backgrounds and languages succeed in high school, but she does not stop with the students. Ms. Marroquin finds other opportunities to support families of EL students as well. She is key in organizing events, such as ESL Open House, to make information accessible to families that don’t speak English. She also volunteers her time offering adult ESL classes and GED classes for the parents in our community. Despite the fact that the ESL budget is no longer able to offer compensation for teaching these classes, Ms. Marroquin plans to continue offering them this year, as a volunteer. Every day, she continues to present and plan ideas to make all our families feel like part of the SG community.”

Marroquin received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given more than $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of October, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Southern High and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323