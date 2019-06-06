[PR-header]

For Immediate Release: June 6, 2019

Southern High Teacher Earns DENny Award From The Discovery Education Network

DENny Awards recognize Discovery Educators who have contributed to the growth of their community through teaching or leading

Greensboro, N.C. – Science teacher Mark Case from Southern High received a 2019 DENny Award in the category of Expertise.

Each year the Discovery Educators Network chooses teachers who have impacted their communities with their leadership and teaching abilities.

The “expertise” honor specifically speaks highly of the leadership and support provided to educators within the Guilford County Schools district.

“This award is just another example of Mr. Case being recognized for the outstanding work he does in the classroom. It is clear he engages his students in a way few others do, and this ‘expertise’ honor only highlights his dedication to those students,” said Faith Freeman, the Guilford County Schools director of STEM.

Case was also a former Teacher of the Year finalist for the school system.

Mark Case was celebrated in Discovery Education social media and will receive a 2019 DENny Award by mail and DEN Online Community badge from Discovery Education.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

