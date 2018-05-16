For Immediate Release: May 16, 2018

Southern Elementary, Brown Summit Middle Host Author Max Brallier

Schools were named GCS Reads 30 Schools of the Month

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS students are closing the year strong in reading. Students read more than 13 million minutes in April and more than 10 million minutes in March.

Southern Elementary and Brown Summit Middle were named GCS Reads 30 Schools of the Month for March and received a special visit earlier this month from Max Brallier , author of “The Last Kids on Earth” series and the “Eerie Elementary” series. Brallier’s visit was arranged by Scholastic Book Fairs, a sponsor of GCS Reads 30.

“We are so thankful to Scholastic for giving our students the opportunity to meet one of their favorite authors,” says Tammy Gruer, director of library media services. “Interacting with a successful writer helps reinforce the idea that reading and writing will continue to be important skills, even in adulthood.”

Schools are eligible to be named a GCS Reads 30 School of the Month if students read an average of 600 minutes each for the month. Other schools qualifying for March were:

* Brightwood Elementary

* Christine Greene Education Center

* Colfax Elementary

* Erwin Montessori

* Herbin-Metz Education Center

* Joyner Elementary

* McNair Elementary

* Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary

* Oak Ridge Elementary

* Pilot Elementary

* Sternberger Elementary

* Stokesdale Elementary

* Summerfield Elementary

Joyner Elementary and Herbin-Metz Education Center were named GCS Reads 30 Schools of the Month for April. Other schools that qualified in April were:

* Brooks Global Studies

* Brown Summit Middle

* Christine Greene Education Center

* Colfax Elementary

* Foust Elementary

* General Greene Elementary

* Lindley Elementary

* McNair Elementary

* Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary

* Northern Elementary

* Oak Ridge Elementary

* Pilot Elementary

* Southern Elementary

* Southwest Middle

* Stokesdale Elementary

* Swann Middle

Reading doesn’t stop in June – Students who read at least 900 minutes during the summer will qualify to receive a ticket to one of two Kersey Valley attractions and a Wendy’s coupon. Guilford Parent Academy is also sponsoring Break With a Book to provide more books to Title I students for summer reading.

