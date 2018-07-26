[GCC_B_2_Blue [Converted]]

Southeastern Rodeo Association Heritage Rodeo canceled

(Greensboro, NC) The Southeastern Rodeo Association Heritage Rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 28 at Greensboro Coliseum has been canceled. Ticketholders may obtain refunds at their point of purchase.

For information on upcoming events, please visit www.greensborocoliseum.com .

