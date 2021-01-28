For Immediate Release: Jan. 28, 2021

Southeast High Named State School of Character

School is one of only two in the state to earn title from Character.org

Greensboro, N.C. – Southeast High is one of only 76 schools in the country and two in North Carolina to be named a 2021 State School of Character by Character.org<assets.noviams.com/novi-file-uploads/cdo/pdfs-and-documents/SoC/Press_Release_State_Schools_of_Character_2021.pdf>. Southeast High joins 18 other GCS schools that have been named State Schools of Character since 2014.

To earn the title, the school was evaluated based on 11 principles<www.character.org/11-principles-framework> for fostering character in school culture. In its evaluation, Southeast High was commended for strength in shared leadership, ownership and intentional long-range support of its character education efforts.

“The school staff, students and community have done an excellent job of creating a culture of character core values integrated daily into all aspects of the school,” states the evaluation. “Ongoing reflection of what has been effective and what needs still exist promotes continuous improvement and has helped to establish the core values as a foundational norm in the school community.”

Southeast High participates in a variety of school-wide service-learning projects, including the Falcon Cup, which engages students in friendly competition to raise awareness about global issues. Groups of students submit service learning projects that they believe will make the biggest difference for their charity or organization. The winners receive the Falcon Cup trophy and bragging rights.

Says assistant principal Jana Tasich, “We look at it as, ‘Think Global, Act Local.’ It has been a fun competition where everyone wins; students make an impact in the community and organizations/charities are able to receive funds they desperately need.”

Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate. Southeast High and other state-level honorees will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction, National School of Character, which will be announced in May.

