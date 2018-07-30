So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour coming to Greensboro Saturday, Oct. 20

[https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/r26DM8Z2vYMMKmueXihgnd01GCx4p5YpIt1adPgz3rZL0feWdZjoBdafh0lqYYRLw0DN9Cn6k9VsAvMSdEMwFYgTE11UUkeCpyoTt8oY93kIsyxUSY5xbOzoqaT8iNZvGHBLtmT8]

JERMAINE DUPRI ANNOUNCES

SO SO DEF 25th ANNIVERSARY

CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR

Jermaine Dupri headlines the tour with So So Def icons Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow,

Anthony Hamilton, Dem Franchize Boyz, J-Kwon, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz

GREENSBORO COLISEUM – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20

Tickets on sale August 3rd

New York, NY – July 30, 2018 – Grammy Award-winning Producer, Hall of Fame Songwriter, recording artist, and TV star Jermaine Dupri, has been an iconic presence in the music industry for 25 years. Celebrating his legacy and So So Def’s quarter century of success, Jermaine is bringing all his artists together on one stage for AEG Presents The So So Def 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR. Joining Jermaine on the tour will be the So So Def Family, including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz, and J-Kwon.

Tickets for the tour’s Saturday October 20th stop at Greensboro Coliseum will go on sale Friday, Aug 3 at www.ticketmaster.com , charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. For further information visit www.sosodef.com .

To kick the Anniversary off, Sony Music’s Certified Classics, Legacy Recording’s division for the celebration of Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalogue, recently released the essential digital hits compilation, titled Jermaine Dupri Presents So So Def 25. The compilation includes So So Def classics such as Da Brat’s “Funkdafied”, Xscape’s “Just Kickin’ It”, Dupri’s own “Money Aint A Thang (feat. Jay-Z)” and many more plus rare tracks featuring Kanye West and The Notorious B.I.G.. The compilation, curated by Dupri to align with the tour, further celebrates Jermaine Dupri and the iconic Atlanta-based hip-hop label So So Def. You can purchase the compilation here .

Jermaine Dupri is making further headlines this year as he was inducted and honored at the 2018 Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additional 2018 inductees include Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Alan Jackson, Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown & James “JT” Taylor p/k/a “Kool & The Gang,” and John Mellencamp.

Jermaine Dupri says, “Blessing are bigger when you share them. One of my biggest blessings is to be able to go tour with all my artists. I can’t wait!!!”

SoSoDef 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR Schedule is as follows:

Date

City

Arena

October 14

Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena

October 18

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

October 19

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

October 20

Greensboro, NC

Coliseum

October 21

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

TBA

Chicago, IL

United Center

October 25

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

October 26

Memphis, TN

FedExForum

October 28

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

October 31

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

November 2

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

About the So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, recording artist, and TV star Jermaine Dupri in association with AEG Presents, will see 11 cities across the U.S. this fall to celebrate 25 years of his iconic label, So So Def. The CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR will feature So So Def’s iconic artists and be headlined and produced by Jermaine Dupri himself. Other artists on the roster include Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Youngbloodz, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Dem Franchize Boyz, J Kwon and Bonecrusher.

About Jermaine Dupri

In 1992, Dupri introduced to the world two 12-year-olds who wore their pants backwards by the name of Kris Kross. In February of that same year their first song “Jump” was released and immediately soared to #1 on the pop charts remaining for 8 weeks. This accomplishment labeled Jermaine as a 19-year-old wunderkind and super-producer. With over 400 million records sold to date, Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame is one of most successful producers in the music industry. His career milestones include the release of several platinum recordings as CEO of So So Def, winning a Grammy for Best R&B Song, and being honored with an ASCAP Golden Note Award, given to composers and songwriters who have achieved extraordinary milestones. Now, twenty-five years later, after the continued success of developing other teen stars and iconic So So Def artists such as Xscape, Usher, Da Brat, TLC, Bow Wow and more, Jermaine is still on the scene and gearing up to celebrate his legacy and 25 years of So So Def. www.sosodef.com

