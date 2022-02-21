FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Smokey Robinson coming to Tanger Center August 20

Greensboro, NC (Feb. 21, 2022) – Legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, and co-founder of Motown Records, Smokey Robinson is coming to Tanger Center on August 20, 2022. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.

Robinson, one of the major songwriters and producers for Motown, penned several hit singles, such as “Who’s Loving You,” “My Guy,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Get Ready”. Robinson topped the charts with “Cruisin'” and “Being With You”, and teamed up with Rick James to record the R&B ballad “Ebony Eyes”. Among his many accolades, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was presented a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lauren Hill

Advertising Manager

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>