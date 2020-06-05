[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Smithsonian Curator to Discuss Democracy in Live Webcast with Greensboro History Museum

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2020) – Smithsonian curator Barbara Clark Smith will discuss American democracy past and present in a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 pm. The program is free of charge and can be accessed through Zoom or on the museum’s Facebook page. Details on how to access the program can be found at greensborohistory.org/democracy.

Our nation rests on the consent of the people. But who are the people? How should those people participate to make their voices heard? The exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith explores these questions, which have faced every generation of Americans since the nation’s founding. In this live webcast lecture and conversation with Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart, Barbara Clark Smith recounts the thinking that shaped the exhibition and explores the unforeseen challenges posed by the earthquakes shaking US politics today.

Barbara Clark Smith, co-curator of American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, is a well-known historian of Revolutionary America. In her career at the Smithsonian, she has also produced exhibitions on 18th-century everyday life; 17th-century Jamestown, Quebec, and Santa Fe, and Thomas Jefferson’s Bible. She is a Curator of Political History at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

The exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The Greensboro History Museum’s Project Democracy 20/20 initiative is exploring American democracy and voting with exhibits, programs and community collaborations across 2020 and beyond. Project Democracy 20/20 is made possible in part by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Other major sponsors for Project Democracy include the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, Wells Fargo, the O.Henry Hotel and Fox Rothschild LLP.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue.

