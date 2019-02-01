For Immediate Release: Feb. 1, 2019

Smith High Heroes Named GCS Employees of the Month

Three staff members prevented armed gunman from carrying out plan

Greensboro, N.C. – Good teammates know when something is wrong and spring into action without anyone having to say a word. That was the case at Smith High in December, when an armed intruder entered the cafeteria. He was quickly approached by staff member Patrick Jordan, then by assistant principal Lashonti Hines who immediately placed the school into lockdown mode. School Resource Officer D.K. Evans then jumped into action, apprehending the man within seconds without a single shot fired.

Thanks to their vigilant attention and quick action to avoid a tragedy, these three Smith High heroes were named the February GCS employees of the month. They were nominated by assistant principal Rachel Lewis, who was acting principal at that time. She praised her colleagues for their teamwork, stating that lives were saved that day because of their immediate response.

All three staff members received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given more than $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of February, their photos will hang at the district’s central office, at Smith High and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue. They will be recognized at the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 12 in High Point.

