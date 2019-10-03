[Logo Final]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact:

Hill Carrow, North Carolina 2020, hcarrow@ncskate2020.com<mailto:hcarrow@ncskate2020.com>,

919.678.1651w, 919.616.3175c, OR

Andrew Brown, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov>,

336.373.7456w

Skaters begin the road to Greensboro

October 3, 2019, Greensboro, NC – Athlete qualifications for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, NC are underway with regional singles challenges and sectional pairs and ice dance challenges at three sites in the U.S.: Ashton, PA; Lansing, MI; and Mountlake Terrace, WA.

Altogether eight different regional and sectional challenges, which comprise the first step of skater qualifications for the U.S. Championships, will be held at seven locations across the country, beginning today and continuing through the month of October. Each competition runs from Wednesday through Sunday, and will be held as follows:

Eastern Challenges

* South Atlantic Singles Challenge, Ashton, PA October 2 – 6

* Eastern Ice Dance and Pairs Challenges, Ashton, PA October 2 – 6

* New England Singles Challenge, Westborough, MA October 23 – 27

* North Atlantic Singles Challenge, Westborough, MA October 23 – 27

Midwestern Challenges

* Eastern Great Lakes Singles Challenge, Lansing, MI October 2 – 6

* Midwestern Ice Dance Challenge, Lansing, MI October 2 – 6

* Southwestern Singles Challenge, Colorado Springs, CO October 16 – 20

* Midwestern Pairs Challenge, Colorado Springs, CO October 16 – 20

* Upper Great Lakes Singles Challenge, St. Paul, MN October 23 – 27

Pacific Coast Challenges

* Northwest Pacific Singles Challenge, Mountlake Terrace, WA October 2 – 6

* Southwest Pacific Singles Challenge, Irvine, CA October 16 – 20

* Pacific Coast Pairs Challenge, Irvine, CA October 16 – 20

* Central Pacific Singles Challenge, Salt Lake City October 23 – 27

* Pacific Coast Ice Dance Challenge, Salt Lake City October 23 – 27

Athletes advancing to the next round of qualifying will compete in sectional or U.S. final to be held next month, Tuesday, November 12 through Saturday, November 16. The competitions are:

* Eastern Singles Final, Hyannis, MA

* U.S. Ice Dance Final, Hyannis, MA

* Midwestern Singles Final, Allen, TX

* U.S. Pairs Final, Allen, TX

* Pacific Coast Singles Final, Wenatchee, WA

Those top athletes at the sectional and U.S. finals at the junior and senior level (as well as some top novice competitors) in ladies, men, pairs, and ice dance will then go on to compete in Greensboro at the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships which will be held January 20-26, 2020, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Select athletes at the novice, intermediate and juvenile levels will be named to the National High Performance Development Team and will participate in a camp held in conjunction with U.S. Championships.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.