Sixteen Board Policies Out for Public Comment

Board will receive feedback for 30 days before voting

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools Board of Education is seeking public feedback on 16 policies until June 10, 2021.

The policies are:

* Policy DC – Budgeting and Fiscal Management<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262511&MID=9094>

* Policy 2000 – Operational Goals of the Board<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262512&MID=9094>

* Policy 2121 – Board Member Conflict of Interest<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262513&MID=9094>

* Policy 2123 – Board Member Orientation and Opportunities for Development<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262514&MID=9094>

* Policy 2200 – Election of Officers/Organization of Board<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262515&MID=9094>

* Policy 2210 – Duties of Officers<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262516&MID=9094>

* Policy 2220 – Official Board of Education Spokesperson<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262517&MID=9094>

* Policy 2230 – Board Committees<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262518&MID=9094>

* Policy 2320 – Compliance with Open Meetings Law<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262519&MID=9094>

* Policy 2321 – Closed Sessions<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262520&MID=9094>

* Policy 2400 – Board Policies<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262521&MID=9094>

* Policy 2410 – Policy Development<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262522&MID=9094>

* Policy 2420 – Adoption of Policies<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262523&MID=9094>

* Policy 2460 – Administration in Policy Absence<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262524&MID=9094>

* Policy 2475 – School Rules<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=263425&MID=9094>

* Policy 8210 – Grants and Funding for Special Projects<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=262526&MID=9094>

To share feedback, please email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Policy Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401. The board will vote on the policies after a 30-day public comment period.

GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all policies.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50h largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



